Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
OPTZ stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,022.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile
