Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

OPTZ stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,022.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Optimize Strategy Index ETF alerts:

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.