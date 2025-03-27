Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.66% from the company’s current price.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

OUST opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Ouster has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $528.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ouster by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ouster by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

