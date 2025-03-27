Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 401.1% in March

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 814,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 204,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 850,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 164,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 416,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

