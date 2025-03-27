Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.93. 29,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 43,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

