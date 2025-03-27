Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.93. 29,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 43,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
