Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,926 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NU were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.