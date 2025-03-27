Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 3,197,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,179,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.