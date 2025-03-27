Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Insider Sells C$41,360.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

NDM stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 882,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$896.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

