Norges Bank Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 468,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $509.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

