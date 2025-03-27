Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,078,061 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,682,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.46% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.53 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.