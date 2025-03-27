Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,799,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,315,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of The Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 98,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $573.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.27.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
