NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 517.2% in March

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 517.2% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NN Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. NN Group has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

