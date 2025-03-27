New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Down 29.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) traded down 29.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.59. 6,227,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 530,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Found Gold

In other New Found Gold news, Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

