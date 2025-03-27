Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 3.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.21% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $345.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.48.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

