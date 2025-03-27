Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $39.51 Million Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Limbach accounts for 3.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 4.10% of Limbach worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 186.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 70.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 123,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMB. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Limbach Stock Performance

LMB stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

