Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.04 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry comprises 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.63% of Korn Ferry worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

