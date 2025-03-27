Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.09 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.75% of WNS worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 728.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,417 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 15,848.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

