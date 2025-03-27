Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2392 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 17.4% increase from Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NBSD opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

