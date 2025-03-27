Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $970.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $967.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $864.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

