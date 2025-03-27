NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,316 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 150,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,074. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $302.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

