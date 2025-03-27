NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,930 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,702,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,287,000 after acquiring an additional 106,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.