NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $39.02 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $7,419,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,093.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,696,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $826.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $841.16 and a 200-day moving average of $837.54. The company has a market cap of $783.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

