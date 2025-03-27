NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

