NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,846 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $636.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

