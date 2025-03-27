Neil Kumar Sells 75,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,447 shares in the company, valued at $182,449,240.89. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $2,517,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 1,705,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,931. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

