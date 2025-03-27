Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Nicola Grenham Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Grenham bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,225.00 ($29,072.33).
Navigator Global Investments Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $515.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Navigator Global Investments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator Global Investments
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.