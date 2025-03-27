Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Naspers Price Performance

NPSNY stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Naspers has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

