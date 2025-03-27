Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Naspers Price Performance
NPSNY stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Naspers has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Naspers Company Profile
