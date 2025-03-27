NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 267,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NanoVibronix stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 49,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,409. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.81.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

