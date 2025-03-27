Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

