Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $188,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

