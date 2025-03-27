Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 531 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,407,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 6.1 %

BATS:ITA opened at $157.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $126.65 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

