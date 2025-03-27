Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFF opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

