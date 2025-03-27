Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $71,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $261.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average is $247.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

