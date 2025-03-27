Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 961 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

