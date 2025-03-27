Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 167 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $484.38 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $305.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.12 and its 200-day moving average is $504.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

