Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

