Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,009,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,464,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,971,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IVW stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.