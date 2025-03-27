MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 252310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

