Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 732 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

