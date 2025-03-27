Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up about 1.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FCN stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

