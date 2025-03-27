Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Display worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 385.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

