Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $30.19 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 6.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $577.53 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

