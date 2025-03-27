Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Montana Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

AIRJ stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Montana Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Montana Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montana Technologies during the third quarter worth $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Montana Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

