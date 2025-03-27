MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.50% of MongoDB worth $86,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NCP Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $291,442.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $193.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.13 and a 52-week high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

