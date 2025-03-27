Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

