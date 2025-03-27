Moment Partners LLC Takes $34.74 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,741,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 6.6% of Moment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

