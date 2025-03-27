Moment Partners LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.