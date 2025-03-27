Moment Partners LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $113.60 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

