Moment Partners LLC Invests $763,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.64 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

