Moment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,855 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $73.24 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

