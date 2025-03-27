Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 843,434 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843,434 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after buying an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. now owns 2,420,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,047,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

